Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim cited for DUI

Getty Images

NFL team executives have said at times that they hold their breath over the Fourth of July, worried that a player on their team will do something to get himself in trouble and make the team look bad. But this Fourth of July, it was an executive who got himself in trouble.

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim was cited for driving under the influence on July 4, police in Chandler, Arizona, confirmed to KTAR News 92.3.

“We are aware of the incident on Wednesday involving Steve Keim. He fully recognizes the seriousness of the situation and that this type of behavior is unacceptable and inexcusable,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “Steve immediately alerted the team who in turn reported it to the NFL as required under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. We are continuing to gather information and will handle the matter appropriately and in accordance with all league policies as well as within the legal system.”

Keim released a statement acknowledging his wrongdoing.

“I truly regret my incredibly poor judgment and inexcusable actions,” Keim said. “Everyone associated with the NFL and its teams is held to a high standard of behavior and I obviously failed to meet that. I sincerely apologize to our organization and its fans as well as to my family. I accept full responsibility for my actions and hold myself completely accountable. Moving forward, I will take the steps to ensure that I never put myself or the Cardinals in this type of situation again.”

Keim has been with the Cardinals since 1999 and was promoted to G.M. in 2013.