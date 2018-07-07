Frank Gore, LeSean McCoy share workouts and mutual respect

LeSean McCoy on Instagram

Dolphins running back Frank Gore and Bills running back LeSean McCoy are helping each other get ready for the 2018 season, a sign that their mutual respect is greater than their rivalry now that both are in the AFC East.

McCoy posted a picture on Instagram of the two of them working out together, and captioned it by showing he considers Gore a role model.

“When you talk about greatness you talking Frank Gore,” McCoy wrote. “Learning from the best.”

Gore replied by saying McCoy is the best running back in the league.

“The best running back in the NFL Shady McCoy 10 years in still doing it,” Gore commented.

Gore is the NFL’s active leader, with 14,026 career rushing yards. McCoy is second (at least as long as Adrian Peterson doesn’t have a team) with 10,092 career rushing yards.