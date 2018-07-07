Jeremiah Masoli ties CFL record, keeps Johnny Manziel on bench

Getty Images

Johnny who?

The way Jeremiah Masoli is playing Johnny Manziel isn’t going to see the field anytime soon.

Masoli passed for 333 yards this week in the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 18-13 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It was Masoli’s ninth consecutive game with at least 300 passing yards, tying the CFL record.

Sam Etcheverrey and Kent Austin also had nine games in a row with more than 300 passing yards.

Masoli gets a chance to break the record July 19 when Hamilton hosts Saskatchewan in a rematch.

He leads the CFL with 1,378 passing yards in four games, though Masoli has only four touchdowns and has thrown four interceptions.

The former Mississippi standout led the Ticats to a 6-4 finish last season after taking over as the starter, earning him a contract extension and the starting job. But when Hamilton added Manziel, it was presumed Masoli wouldn’t keep his job.

Alas, Manziel has yet to play.