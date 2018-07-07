Lamar Jackson gets one last piece of college hardware

Getty Images

The fact that former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 but not in 2017 may cause some to think he wasn’t as good last year as he’d been the year before. And that’s true; he was actually better, at least from a production standpoint.

Jackson had more rushing yards and more receiving yards in 2017, but his team didn’t perform well enough to get him back on the Heisman radar screen. The powers-that-be in the ACC didn’t fail to notice. Via the Baltimore Sun, Jackson recently was named the ACC’s male athlete of the year.

Jackson generated 5,261 total yards last season, along with 45 total touchdowns. He exits Louisville as the school’s all-time leading rusher, and he became the first player in FCS history to rush for more than 1,500 yards and throw for more than 3,500 yards in the same season.

He did that twice.

Yet somehow Jackson slid to No. 32 in the draft, with the Ravens — who considered taking him in the middle of round one — jumping back in to make him the last player selected in the first round. The buzz about him has been building ever since, and for good reason.

Lamar Jackson is skilled. He’s exciting. And he brings to a stale Baltimore offense the kind of spark it needs to engage the fan base.

At one point after the draft, one of the sports books set the over/under on 2018 starts for Jackson at 0.5. My non-binding, take-it-for-what-it’s-worth advice was to bet the farm. If you took that non-binding, take-it-for-what-it’s-worth advice, it may only be a matter of time before you have to figure out what to do with a second farm.