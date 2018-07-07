More talk that Cowboys could trade for Earl Thomas

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 7, 2018, 4:32 PM EDT
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas is not happy with his contract, and there has been talk all offseason that he could get dealt to the Cowboys. That talk is not going away.

The latest comments come from Bryan Broaddus, a writer for the Cowboys’ website, who said on 105.3 The Fan that there’s still a possibility Thomas could end up in Dallas.

“The Cowboys have to look at their situation at safety and figure out is this going to be good enough? Are we able to compete for a division? To get in the playoffs? Could Earl Thomas be a guy, could he be a difference maker?,” Broaddus said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I feel like that the Earl Thomas situation still is in play. It’s just a matter of where Seattle is going to be. I don’t believe Earl Thomas is going to sit out games for Seattle. I really, really don’t. You’re talking about a guy that makes over $10 million. Players just don’t leave those checks on the field just for principal, for that reason. I think that Seattle is going to have to figure out something. The Cowboys are going to have to figure out something. And maybe they do work something out there.”

Reports came out during the draft that the Cowboys and Seahawks discussed a trade, but that the Cowboys wouldn’t give up the second-round pick the Seahawks were seeking. That still sounds like too steep a price, but perhaps something could be worked out to get Thomas in Dallas.

  1. While Thomas might help the Cowboys for a season or two, his contract demands would be deadly to a team that will soon have to do new deals for Elliot and Prescott. Develop your young players (and they have some young players in the secondary with skills) and they’ll do the job for you. Jerry however, will do the idiotic thing and sign Thomas to an expensive, long term deal that will have negative repercussions long after Thomas is useful.

  4. A second round pick is ‘too much’ for a 29 year old team leader from day #1, a future HOF easily one of the best pure safeties of this era? Hmmmm…

    Word has it he wants three years added to his current @ 35m in guaranteed money for 4 year total contract.
    The Seahawks want him at 3 years including this last year of his contract.
    PC/Pete don’t give out contracts over 3 years total.

    I think the Cowboys could use him right now. Seahawks are on a downward spiral and could use a year or two of higher draft picks. ET might just help them to another mediocre 9-7 again and more #18 draft picks. Their last top 10 was the year ET was drafted.
    Trade him, Seahawks.

  5. seattle should take the 2nd and save the $10 mill and get 2 good OL to protect who like it or not is the franchise going forward, Russell Wilson

  6. The cowboys can surely use him. But somehow, some way they’ll screw it up. So glad JJ is such a great GM.

  7. Haters going to hate! We are going to give Seattle a 3rd round pick like I been saying for many many months now. E.T. Has 3 pro bowl years left and two more very good years after that, so a five year contract is perfect. Our rookie secondary was outstanding last year and our top 10 defense will now become top 5! We need a pro bowl vet with all this Young talent and we are trying to win Now so let’s do it!

