More talk that Cowboys could trade for Earl Thomas

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas is not happy with his contract, and there has been talk all offseason that he could get dealt to the Cowboys. That talk is not going away.

The latest comments come from Bryan Broaddus, a writer for the Cowboys’ website, who said on 105.3 The Fan that there’s still a possibility Thomas could end up in Dallas.

“The Cowboys have to look at their situation at safety and figure out is this going to be good enough? Are we able to compete for a division? To get in the playoffs? Could Earl Thomas be a guy, could he be a difference maker?,” Broaddus said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I feel like that the Earl Thomas situation still is in play. It’s just a matter of where Seattle is going to be. I don’t believe Earl Thomas is going to sit out games for Seattle. I really, really don’t. You’re talking about a guy that makes over $10 million. Players just don’t leave those checks on the field just for principal, for that reason. I think that Seattle is going to have to figure out something. The Cowboys are going to have to figure out something. And maybe they do work something out there.”

Reports came out during the draft that the Cowboys and Seahawks discussed a trade, but that the Cowboys wouldn’t give up the second-round pick the Seahawks were seeking. That still sounds like too steep a price, but perhaps something could be worked out to get Thomas in Dallas.