Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

Is Vegas being too dismissive of the Jets?

The Bills flew flags at half staff on Friday in honor of Trooper Nicholas F. Clark, who was killed in the line of duty and who had tried out for the team in 2012.

Was it smart for the Dolphins to take a cornerback instead of a quarterback in the draft?

A limited number of single-game tickets for Patriots home games will go on sale as of July 23.

The Browns may be better, but will coach Hue Jackson be?

Who will benefit if Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell stays away from training camp?

Carlos Dunlap wants to claim the Bengals’ all-time sack record, and then Carl Lawson eventually hopes to top it.

Does Ravens QB Lamar Jackson actually have a higher Madden rating than starter Joe Flacco?

Texans DE J.J. Watt asked his Twitter followers to identify the best Italian restaurant in Houston, and he got a quintessential Twitter answer.

The signed football received by the Good Samaritan who returned Colts QB Andrew Luck‘s wallet was indeed a full-sized, official NFL model. (It’s not like Luck is actually using them.)

Former Jaguars WR Allen Hurns is selling his Jacksonville home for $1.3 million.

Here’s a list of 11 players who could be entering their final season with the Titans.

Ice Cube explains his decision to ask former Raiders president Amy Trask to help get Big3 basketball off the ground.

Chiefs RB Charcandrick West wants Von Miller to stay away from QB Patrick Mahomes.

A couple of former Broncos are now playing flag football.

Chargers DE Chris Landrum recently earned a master’s degree in sports management.

Which departed veteran player with the Cowboys miss the most?

Here are the 10 biggest questions for the Giants as training camp looms.

Who will be the nickel cornerback for the Eagles in 2018?

Could Washington TE Jordan Reed be down to his last chance?

Former Vikings CB Corey Fuller has sued his lawyer, alleging fraud and malpractice in connection with the depletion of his life savings.

Here’s a effort to dispel a trio of allegedly false narratives about the Lions.

How can the Bears get the most out of WR Allen Robinson?

Packers WR Trevor Davis is still trying to live down his airport arrest for joking about a bomb.

Is there hope for the 2018 Buccaneers?

How much will the Panthers miss OG Andrew Norwell?

The Saints were on the short list of teams that Kirk Cousins hoped would draft him in 2012.

Falcons DE Tak McKinley, with authority.

Will the 49ers sign WR Dez Bryant?

Should the Seahawks make Kam Chancellor an assistant coach?

The Rams are very pleased with the quality and quantity of receivers.

Former Cardinals S Tyrann Mathieu is selling his Arizona home for $1.4 million.