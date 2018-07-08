Cedric Ogbuehi feels comfortable in return to right tackle

Getty Images

When the Bengals drafted tackle Cedric Ogbuehi in the first round of the 2015 draft, they hoped they had a cornerstone for their offensive line for years to come.

Ogbuehi has started 25 games the last two years, but the team’s hopes haven’t been realized. Ogbuehi didn’t impress at right tackle in 2016 or left tackle in 2017, which led the Bengals to decline their option on his contract for the 2019 season and put him back into competition for the right tackle job after trading for Cordy Glenn this offseason.

His attempt to win that job comes under the tutelage of new offensive line coach Frank Pollack, who is teaching different techniques than the Bengals have employed in the past. Ogbuehi said those techniques have helped him feel more comfortable on the right side.

“With this technique, the right side is kind of better for me, using the hands more,” Ogbuehi said, via Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “With the old technique, I think the left was a little bit [better]. Coming in at right, at a new position, I felt comfortable. Feeling comfortable is a big part of it. I played it. I know what to expect now. I know a lot; like what to do better than last time. I’m excited for the challenge. I’m excited for camp.”

Jake Fisher and Bobby Hart are also options at right tackle and the Bengals will need whoever wins the job to provide an upgrade over what they had during a 7-9 2017 season.