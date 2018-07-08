Dwight Clark’s ashes buried next to goal post from The Catch

Getty Images

Dwight Clark has been laid to rest next to a memento from his most famous play.

Clark, the former 49ers wide receiver who died last month, was cremated and his ashes were buried next to the goal post from the Candlestick Park end zone where he made “The Catch,” the game-winning touchdown in the NFC Championship Game on January 10, 1982.

That goal post now resides on former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo’s ranch in Montana. Former 49ers coach Steve Mariucci tweeted a video showing the goal post and Clark’s grave marker.

Clark played his entire NFL career for the 49ers, winning two Super Bowls and being named to two Pro Bowls. His death at age 61 came after a battle with ALS.