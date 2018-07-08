Josh McCown: We have the “right guy” in Sam Darnold

AP

Josh McCown is one of the many quarterbacks to start for the Jets as they’ve looked for long-term success at the position, but it doesn’t sound like he thinks the team will have to continue searching.

McCown said at minicamp in June that rookie Sam Darnold was getting better every day and he continued to drop praise on his younger teammate during an interview on Sirius XM NFL Radio this weekend.

“With Sam, we have the right guy, he’s wired the right way, he loves the game, he asks the right questions and he’s willing to work … That’s the foundation, you have to have that,” McCown said.

Darnold is set to start training camp as the No. 3 man on the depth chart behind McCown and Teddy Bridgewater, but neither head coach Todd Bowles nor offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates has been reluctant to say that could change if Darnold impresses this summer. With camp starting on July 29, it won’t be too much longer before we start to find out if McCown’s right about the rookie.