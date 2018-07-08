Malik Hooker: We’re definitely capable of winning now

Getty Images

It’s not uncommon to see NFL teams go from the bottom of the barrel to the playoffs over the course of a year and the Colts are one of this year’s candidates for such a move.

Indianapolis went 4-12 last year, which prompted a coaching change and continued change to a roster that General Manager Chris Ballard has worked to overhaul since getting the job in 2017. Some may see the need for that process to continue a bit longer before the Colts can return to the postseason, but safety Malik Hooker doesn’t feel that way.

“I’m definitely the guy that I feel like we’re capable of winning now,” Hooker said, via the team’s website. “You know, we’ve got a lot of great players, a lot of good players coming back as well. So I feel like this year, we’ve got a young, fast and good, physical team, so I feel like we’re definitely capable of winning now.”

Hooker is one of several Colts players returning from season-ending injuries. Being healthier will be vital to any hopes of a rebound, especially when it comes to quarterback Andrew Luck as it seems hard to believe that the Colts will see serious improvement if he hasn’t fully recovered from missing all of last year with a right shoulder injury.