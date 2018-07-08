Plenty of unknowns regarding the future of the Raiders

Getty Images

It’s known that the Raiders currently play in Oakland. It’s known that they’ll eventually move to Las Vegas, and that they’ll eventually play in a new stadium that is being constructed there.

Beyond that, not much is known.

For example, it’s not known whether 2018 will be the team’s last year in Oakland. Which means it’s not known where the team will play in 2019. And it’s not known whether the new stadium will be ready by 2020. Which could force the team either to stay for up to two years longer in Oakland or to make other arrangements.

It’s also not know, as explained by Richard N. Velotta of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, what it will cost to attend games in the new stadium, from single-game tickets to season tickets to the all-important Personal Seat License, a made-up fee that authorizes the customer to actually sit in the chair that corresponds with the ticket that was purchased.

“Let’s just say our sales and marketing people are extremely happy with the response the market has given us,” StadCo COO Don Webb told Velotta. StadCo, a company owned by the Raiders, has collected $100 PSL deposits from “thousands” of fans.

Given the six of the new stadium, that could be anywhere from 2,000 to 65,000.

It’s also not known whether the deposits are coming from people in Nevada, or from people in California — Northern or Southern.

There’s still a long way to go before the stadium is finished, so there’s plenty of time for learning more details. Which is good, because there are plenty of details to still be learned.