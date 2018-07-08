Steve Keim faces possible suspension, fine

Getty Images

When players commit DUI offenses, the outcome is somewhat predictable, because the punishment has been collectively bargained through the union. When non-players do the same, the discipline becomes more fluid.

Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim, who was arrested for DUI on July 4, faces a potential fine and suspension, per a source with knowledge of the situation. The duration of the suspension and/or the magnitude of the fine can’t be predicted with any degree of precision.

In recent years, suspensions have been imposed on multiple front-office employees who were arrested for DUI. In 2010, the league suspended former Lions CEO Tom Lewand for 30 days, with a reduction to 21. The NFL also fined Lewand $100,000.

In 2013, the Broncos suspended executives Matt Russell and Tom Heckert after separate DUI incidents. Russell, who crashed into a police car, was absent from work 60 days. He later received a seven-month prison term, but he missed no further employment due to a work-release allowance. Heckert received a 30-day suspension.

The following year, the NFL suspended Colts owner Jim Irsay six games and fined him $500,000 for driving while impaired.

Multiple assistant coaches have faced no suspension after DUI incidents in recent years, including Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards and Packers safeties coach Darren Perry. In 2006, then-Lions assistant Joe Cullen was suspended one game and fined $20,000 after a pair of vehicular arrests — one of which happened after he showed up naked at a Wendy’s drive-through.

For Keim, his blood-alcohol concentration will likely influence the outcome. For now, that number isn’t known.

Even if Keim is suspended, the punishment doesn’t have quite the same impact on executives as it does on players and coaches. Keim, even while suspended, will be able to do much of the same work that he would be doing anyway, especially as it relates to the scouting of college players.