With Jason Witten gone, Sean Lee knows he needs to step up

Getty Images

With tight end Jason Witten retired, the Cowboys need veteran leadership. Veteran linebacker Sean Lee knows that it falls on him to fill that void.

“There is no question that I need to step up because he’s gone,” Lee said last month, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

“I think it’s a responsibility for me, similar to how it was for Jason Witten,” Lee added. “Jason kind of set the tone for us. Not only did he set the pace leadership-wise, but he also knew that you had to pass the leadership down and you had to be gracious and try to help guys. That’s something I am really trying to do also. If you want to have a great team, the leaders got to bring guys in. You can lead by example, but you’ve also got to get the young guys working the right way too.”

Other Cowboys have said in recent weeks that they understand the importance of providing leadership, with Witten retired. From quarterback Dak Prescott to running back Ezekiel Elliott to defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, the team’s best players now need to think about how best to become good leaders.