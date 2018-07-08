Work stoppage won’t work until players will go without pay

Posted by Mike Florio on July 8, 2018, 8:28 AM EDT
Getty Images

Rams running back Todd Gurley made headlines recently for musing to TMZ that NFL players could get fully-guaranteed contracts via a work stoppage. Whether that’s successful depends largely on one factor: The willingness of players to go without game checks.

Gurley specifically mentioned a “lockout,” which is a work stoppage implemented by the owners after the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires. The NFL did that in 2011, and the players responded by shutting down the union. That set the stage for a potentially viable lawsuit against the league, because without the union in place any collective job action by 32 different businesses arguably violates federal antitrust laws.

To make that strategy work, the players would need to wait for both the judicial process to unfold and for the damages to mount. In the end, the players could have delivered a multi-billion-dollar blow to the league, getting every penny they would have made that year for playing football, times three.

Before that happens, however, the players have to be willing to go a year without playing football, which means going a year without getting paid to play football.

Players can initiate a work stoppage after the CBA ends by going on strike. Under that scenario, there would be no lawsuit. Instead, the players would withhold services (and also refrain from getting paid) until the economic pressure causes the owners to blink.

During the last strike, in 1987, the owners didn’t blink. They hired replacements. And the strike ended just a few weeks later.

Both strategies rely on the players having a short-term willingness to do without. Seven years ago, they didn’t. Three years from now, will they?

I asked Gurley that question during a Saturday #PFTPM interview, and it became clear that he hasn’t thought that many moves ahead. Still, to get the best possible deal in early 2021, the players need to first be committed to not getting paid. They then need to have a plan for replacing part of the lost revenue during all of the 2021 season.

Near the end of the 2011 lockout, reports emerged late in the negotiating process of a vaguely-defined insurance policy that would have compensated the players in the event the lockout lingered. Whatever that was, it wasn’t enough to get the players to decline the last, best offer that was on the table before preseason games (other than the Hall of Fame game) were canceled. This time, with legalized betting beginning to proliferate, the players should consider making plans now to stage their own games during a strike or a lockout.

Gurley seemed to be intrigued by that possibility when I mentioned it to him on Saturday. It will take a lot more than intrigue, however, to lay the foundation for the players to say to the owners, “We’ll start our own thing instead.”

Ultimately, that’s the kind of move that would force NFL owners to believe that the players are willing to skip NFL games. And it’s the kind of alternative opportunity that needs to be in place before enough players ever would.

Without something like that, a strike would never get off the ground, and a lockout would end (like it did in 2011) with the players reluctantly taking whatever they can get in order to avoid a period of getting nothing.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Work stoppage won’t work until players will go without pay

  3. I hope these disrespectful, ungrateful players do try a work stoppage.
    I want to see the Owners crush them. these players are forgetting just who runs the league, and who pays their salaries.
    You can not let these players force a team into giving them what they want.
    The owners can go without a check much longer than these players. So let them stop work, and even when the players cave, drag it out even longer till they are indebted forever.
    Show every player in the league and remind them, of exactly who the true BOSSES are

    Each owner needs to sit down with these people and say, look here boy, I know what you want and are trying to do. But I am the owner, and you will do what I want you to do, not what you want you to do.
    Make these players beg to come back to work, and become grateful to their owners

  6. “They then need to have a plan for replacing part of the lost revenue during all of the 2021 season.”

    Well the job market has been improving this last little more than a year so perhaps there is hooe for them.

  7. “They then need to have a plan for replacing part of the lost revenue during all of the 2021 season.”

    Well the job market has been improving this last little more than a year so perhaps there is hope for them.

  8. Defensive players should get paid based on
    how many times two hands touch the opponent.

    Offensive players should get paid based on how many ovations
    he receives for selfish, elaborate Broadway dance routines
    and expensive, customized cleats glamorizing criminals.

  9. Lifetime Ban For Kneelers says:
    July 8, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Each owner needs to sit down with these people and say, look here boy, I know what you want and are trying to do. But I am the owner, and you will do what I want you to do, not what you want you to do.

    ———————————————–

    Thanks for finally proving me wrong when I’ve disagreed with all those people who argue that the NFL has a plantation mentality.

  10. Of course Gurley hadn’t thought that many moves ahead. He, like most players, are only interested in how much money he’s going to get.

  13. This time, with legalized betting beginning to proliferate, the players should consider making plans now to stage their own games during a strike or a lockout.
    ——-
    For someone who makes their living off the NFL, you sure seem to want to kill it….

  14. The ones complaining the most are getting paid the most.The lower paid players and practice squad players probably need their money and will not strike for that long.

  15. It’s almost like the players don’t even like the company that pays them millions.

  16. What about those players who are under contract? Couldn’t the owners bar them from staging their own games?

  17. I honestly don’t think the NFL ratings are as good as they report. TV has no choice they have spent billions for the rights to games so telling people anything other then the ratings are the highest ever would be a mistake. ANYONE with a brain knows the ratings have been going down and it’s not because of kneeling. It’s mainly because the NFL got too greedy.. if 2 people want to go see their team between tickets, food, hotels, etc they are looking at about 2400… no one wants to do that anymore. I don’t blame the players for wanting more money but when you hurt yourself with a HUGELY bad contract that’s your fault. The NFL will do what it did the last time…..just get other players. I mean you’re good and that’s awesome but you are not replaceable……

  18. Each year the salary cap is finite. Guaranteed contracts mean some players will get money from this pie even if they are no longer earning it. This means there is less for the remaining players on the team. The fans of that team and the remaining players bear the consequences of the team then trying to compete with fewer dollars than other teams.

    As long as the teams are forced to pay the players as a whole, the salary cap floor, then players as a group are getting what they bargained for.

  19. It’s funny that Gurley is fine with a work stoppage, how big was his contract? The problem here is that all the players who are financially secure enough to go a year without pay are a minority in the union. The vast majority of the nfl players have a career that lasts about 4 years, that means giving up 25% of their earning potential.

    Secondly, the NFL owners and GMs are the shrewdest when it comes to contracts, does anyone really think that an aging player like Dez or Demarco Murray huge extentions if the contracts are guarenteed? NFL players getting fully guarenteed contracts will blow up in their faces. Owners aren’t going to take that kind of risk on replacable players. QB’s will get those kind of contracts but no one will be dumb enough to sign a RB to a long term guarenteed deal.

  20. This time, with legalized betting beginning to proliferate, the players should consider making plans now to stage their own games during a strike or a lockout.

    Gurley seemed to be intrigued by that possibility when I mentioned it to him on Saturday. It will take a lot more than intrigue, however, to lay the foundation for the players to say to the owners, “We’ll start our own thing instead.”
    ——————————————

    Some people just want to watch the world burn.

  21. if nfl players would never do anything to jeopardize their incomes…so work stoppage or walk out is a joke

  22. I used to negotiate labor contracts. The NFL contract/ union is easy to break because of the vast differences in salary.
    Divide and conquer. Hey , majority of players, who only have a playing career of 3 years. Do you want to give up 1/3 of your career and a chance to make it big in the NFL so the top players can make more money ? Owners proposal: Up minimum salaries giving the majority of players a raise. Have a secret ballot on the proposal, done.
    This isn’t a typical Teamsters contract where everyone makes the same amount, have common goal and you all have a 35-40 year career. Giving up a couple of months is worth it.Not the sae in the NFL.

  23. i could care less if they used a non union guy instead of gurley. Who by the way, is worthless if qb cant throw

  24. I doubt the free agents of 2020/21 that are hoping to cash in will have much patience. They will want to cash in the lottery ticket they paid for with blood and sweat, not go on strike. Add those guys to the stack of journeymen who didn’t have a chance to save a year’s worth of NFL lifestyle. Finally, the players under the last year of their contract who are hoping for one final year of playing at max income may not give up their last year of production. Unless the Player’s Union has a whole bunch of money ready to pay out, they will have a very hard time keeping everyone motivated.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!