Agent, lawyer defend conduct of Marquez White

Cowboys cornerback Marquez White faces felony assault charges due to a road-rage incident from last October, during which he eventually displayed a gun to another driver. White’s agent and lawyer argue that charges should not have been filed.

“We are very proud of the way he handled the entire situation,” agent Peter Schaffer said in a statement issued to PFT. “He defused a potentially dangerous encounter and did everything by the book. He notififed the team and his agent. The police have done a disservice to him by doing an inadequate investigation and filing charges with no proof or justification.”

Lawyer Toby Shook agreed.

“Marquez did everything legally,” Shook told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He displayed a gun, but didn’t point it at this individual because he was very concerned with how this individual was making threats. I’m hopeful that this case can be dismissed because I don’t think he violated the law.”

White says that he displayed the gun after the other driver threatened to kill White and reached for his glove box.