Andrew Luck’s pre-camp WR workouts appear set for this week

In June, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck said that workouts with wide receivers are part of his pre-training camp plan without saying when those workouts will take place.

It appears they will be taking place in California this week. Wide receiver Chester Rogers said in a tweet on Sunday that he was on his way to Stanford, where Luck played his college ball and spends time during the offseason.

Next stop 📍 Stanford, CA ✈️.. — Chester (@ChesterRogers80) July 8, 2018

Rogers has played one season with Luck, which is less than T.Y. Hilton but gives him a significant leg up on the 11 receivers on the Colts roster who have never shared the field with the quarterback. That’s also true of four of the team’s six tight ends and four of their six running backs, so everyone will need some time to get to know each other as they head into the 2018 season.