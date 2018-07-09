Cowboys CB Marquez White facing felony assault charge

Getty Images

Cowboys cornerback Marquez White was arrested in Collin County, Texas last month on a charge of second degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The charge is a result of what White described as a “road rage” incident last October that involved him flashing a gun at the driver of another car after an altercation when they were attempting to exit a highway.

“I eventually made my way in front of him and he proceeded to ride very closely and aggressively on my tail,” White said in a statement provided to the Dothan Eagle. “I hit the brakes to get him off of me and could then see him becoming very angry in my rear view mirror. He then sped up again and I hit my brakes again and after this time he pulled over to my driver side while still driving and proceeded to yell racial slurs such as the “N” word while also threatening to kill me. Simultaneously while doing this he began to reach towards his glove box and that is when I flashed my weapon. He then hit the brakes, got behind me, and proceeded to follow me to my house. Upon arriving at my house I exited my car and went into my home as he sat outside and contacted the authorities.”

White said no arrest was made at the time and adds that he believes the accusation is “a personal attack on my image as well as the Star” by someone he says has changed their story “multiple times” since the incident. White was released on a $7,500 bond after he surrendered to authorities in June.

White was a sixth-round pick out of Florida State last year and spent the regular season on the practice squad.