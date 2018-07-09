DeMarco Murray hopes to sign before camp starts

Getty Images

Running back DeMarco Murray passed on a chance to work out for the Saints last month, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t looking for a job for the 2018 season.

Murray told Adam Schefter of ESPN that he hopes to sign before training camp gets underway and that he’s had conversations with a handful of teams about that possibility.

“I’ve had a lot of discussions with four or five teams that I feel will be a great fit for me,” Murray said. “It’s all about being transparent and, for me, I’m not looking to lead the league in rushing yards. Obviously I would work and do everything to give me the opportunity to do that, but it’s all about having an opportunity to get to the playoffs and have an opportunity to win a championship.”

Murray, who spoke to the Seahawks, Dolphins and Lions in March, said the time off since being released by the Titans this offseason has allowed him to recover from knee and hamstring injuries that cost him time last season.