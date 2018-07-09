Eli Apple focusing on “being more positive” this season

Getty Images

The Giants cleaned house on the coaching staff after hiring Dave Gettleman as their new General Manager late last season and head coach Pat Shurmur’s group has talked often about giving cornerback Eli Apple a clean slate after his rough 2017 since joining the organization.

Apple’s happy about that turn of events and he’s altered his approach this offseason in hopes of making sure the slate remains unsullied as long as possible. Apple said he’s focused on “being more positive” than he was last year, which is illustrated by his thoughts about the defense installed by new defensive coordinator James Bettcher.

“I’m definitely excited,” Apple said, via the team’s website. “I think we all are because it’s an aggressive defense and we’re attacking guys. I can’t wait for game days. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The fun level around the Giants will definitely increase if Apple shows the skill that made him a 2016 first-round pick. Janoris Jenkins is set to join Apple in the starting lineup, but the Giants have some uncertainty behind them and they’d probably like to avoid the need to dip too deep into their depth options as they try to rebound this season.