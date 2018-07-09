Former Cowboys fullback trying “to get back to the nice guy everybody knew”

Getty Images

Lincoln Coleman went missing in February, the second time in nine months he wandered off. The former Cowboys fullback now is working on getting his life back together.

“I’m trying to get back to the nice guy that everybody knew,” Coleman said, via DFW’s Fox4 News.

Coleman, 48, is unemployed and police described him as having “diminished mental capacity” when his family reported him missing. He returned home on his own after four days.

“I’ve spent a year trying to heal my brain a little bit,” Coleman said. “Emotionally, I’m schizoaffective bipolar one.”

Besides his mental health issues, Coleman has battled substance abuse.

Coleman, who is due part of the NFL concussion settlement, has sought help.

“Today I’m feeling a lot better, which is why I wanted to be able to change the narrative on the way people view me,” he said.

Coleman ran 98 times for 312 yards and three touchdowns in 18 games for the Cowboys in 1993 and 1994.