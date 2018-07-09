Giants’ A.J. Francis blasts TSA for mishandling his mother’s ashes

Getty Images

Giants defensive tackle A.J. Francis says TSA rifled through his checked luggage, which included his mother’s ashes, and in the process spilled her ashes all over his other items.

Francis wrote on Twitter today that he was shocked to open his bag and see his mother’s ashes had spilled, with a note from TSA saying his baggage had been inspected.

“Hey you pieces of s–t at @TSA next time you a–holes feel the need to go thru my mother’s ashes for no reason, make sure you close it back so her remains aren’t spilled on all my clothes,” Francis wrote. “The least you pieces of garbage can do is your f–king job.”

Francis said he’s appalled by the careless way his mom’s remains were treated.

“The craziest part of this @TSA s–t is that I don’t even care that they checked it,” he wrote. “They were just being cautious, & I can understand that. But to not ensure that it won’t spill back into my bag after you put it back in is the most asinine & irresponsible s–t I have ever seen.”

TSA apologized to Francis on Twitter.

“We’re very sorry to hear about this. We understand the emotional stress travelers are under when transporting the remains of a loved one. Our policies and procedures focus on ensuring that all passengers are treated with dignity, respect and courtesy,” TSA posted. “Our officers are trained to handle your carry-on and checked property with care. Out of respect for the deceased, under no circumstances should the container be opened. Please accept our apologies and our condolences.”