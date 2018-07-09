Jay Cutler doesn’t sound interested in another broadcasting job

Getty Images

When Jay Cutler came out of retirement to play for the Dolphins last year, he walked away from a FOX broadcasting job. Now that he’s out of football again, he doesn’t sound all that interested in getting back into broadcasting.

Cutler is on TV now, but as the sidekick to his wife, Kristin Cavallari, on a reality TV show. On Sunday night’s episode, Cutler sounded like he’d rather spend his Sundays on the couch than in the broadcast booth.

“I’m not looking to do a lot of work right now,” Cutler said. “I’m looking to do the exact opposite of that.”

Although Cutler says he’s not 100 percent retired from playing, it seems very unlikely that any team is going to offer him a job this season. And so he’ll probably spend the year doing not much of anything, other than enjoying retirement and performing for the reality TV cameras in his house.