Josh Allen is feeling “no pressure,” yet

July 9, 2018
The Bills have high long-term hopes for rookie quarterback Josh Allen. In the short term, however, the expectations are minimal. And that could help Allen with his transition to the NFL.

There’s really no pressure,” Allen said, via the Bills’ official website. “There’s nothing that’s been said to me that has made me feel uncomfortable or feel worried about anything at all. I’m here to get better, I’m here to be the best teammate, the best quarterback that I can be. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

The Bills have declared the quarterback competition to be open, which could put Allen under center from the outset of the season. And if he wins the job, the main reason will be his ability to throw the football a long way.

“Josh has a strong arm,” coach Sean McDermott said, per the team’s website. “I think we all know that. I’ve been around the league long enough to know that it’s one of the stronger arms. I’m not going to compare it to some of the guys I’ve been around. He’s got a talented arm, so within that, there’s other areas that are just as important, though, for arm strength, and that’s where we have a lot of work to do. The great part about Josh is [that] he came in with a great mindset. He’s embraced that growth mindset of getting better every day and that’s what we’re looking forward to in the future.”

In the immediate future, no one really knows what to expect from Allen. If he becomes the player they drafted him to be, the Bills won’t be waiting another 18 years to get back to the playoffs.

  1. I’d love for him to develop the Aaron Rodgers way. However, that requires an incumbent ahead of him, which there is not. I really hope McCarron shows up in training camp, as I think he’s the best QB on the roster today and the best route for the Bills to develop Allen appropriately. The think with McCarron is he’s a winner, he has unmeasurables that won’t ahow up on the practice field, and itd be wise of the coaching staff to acknowledge this and let it rub off on Allen from the sidelines. As has been proven, you don’t just put anybody behind center in ‘Bama and win championships.

  2. “Trust the Proccess”….(of backing into the playoffs and then scoring 3 lousy points)….

  4. Watched this guy light up defenses in college – can sling it all over the field. More mobile than you expect at his size too. And he wasn’t throwing to elite receivers like the guys drafted ahead of him. Bills fan has reason for optimism IMO.

  5. Love the posters talking about backing into the playoffs…. last year, beginning of season they said we were tanking, gutted the secondary and had no WR’s….lucky to win 3 games! Well no tank, actually made playoffs (luck? Sure ). Secondary was one of the strengths(remember all no names and a rook). And yeah WR still iffy at best…. the process, based on one year looks fine…. ridding the team of pieces that don’t fit, acquiring ones that do….isn’t that what good teams do?

