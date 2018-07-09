Josh Allen is feeling “no pressure,” yet

AP

The Bills have high long-term hopes for rookie quarterback Josh Allen. In the short term, however, the expectations are minimal. And that could help Allen with his transition to the NFL.

“There’s really no pressure,” Allen said, via the Bills’ official website. “There’s nothing that’s been said to me that has made me feel uncomfortable or feel worried about anything at all. I’m here to get better, I’m here to be the best teammate, the best quarterback that I can be. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

The Bills have declared the quarterback competition to be open, which could put Allen under center from the outset of the season. And if he wins the job, the main reason will be his ability to throw the football a long way.

“Josh has a strong arm,” coach Sean McDermott said, per the team’s website. “I think we all know that. I’ve been around the league long enough to know that it’s one of the stronger arms. I’m not going to compare it to some of the guys I’ve been around. He’s got a talented arm, so within that, there’s other areas that are just as important, though, for arm strength, and that’s where we have a lot of work to do. The great part about Josh is [that] he came in with a great mindset. He’s embraced that growth mindset of getting better every day and that’s what we’re looking forward to in the future.”

In the immediate future, no one really knows what to expect from Allen. If he becomes the player they drafted him to be, the Bills won’t be waiting another 18 years to get back to the playoffs.