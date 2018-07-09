Leonard Fournette hoping less (of him) is more

Getty Images

Leonard Fournette made a huge impact on the Jaguars last season. He’s hoping that making less of an impact on a scale helps him do even more.

According to John Reid of the Florida Times-Union, the Jaguars running back plans to be at 224 pounds when training camp opens, which is 11 pounds less than his playing weight last year when he ran for 1,040 yards and helped them to the playoffs.

″I feel like I play my best at that weight – 223, 224 – that’s what I played in college,″ Fournette said. ″Why not? I don’t want to be average. I want to be above average, be the greatest one to play this game. I feel lighter, quicker and I have a lot of my burst. . . .

″At the end of the day, it’s not about me and not about yards per carry. It’s about the wins and losses.″

While the difference Fournette made for their offense was obvious, he’s hoping that playing lighter can help with endurance and burst. He averaged 3.9 yards per carry over the course of the season, but 3.5 yards per carry in the playoffs.

Part of that was because of the attention defenses paid to him (while they challenged Blake Bortles to beat them), and they tried to give him a better chance by adding All-Pro guard Andrew Norwell in free agency.

That could help Fournette improve his numbers, including the ones he values the most.