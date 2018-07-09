Madden releases its top five quarterbacks for 2019

Getty Images

Listing the top five or ten NFL quarterbacks never has been an easy thing to do. Every year, the folks at EA have no choice but to try.

They’ve officially announced the five highest-rating quarterbacks for the 2019 edition of the Madden game. And while the same top five who were previously disclosed are indeed the final top five, the list is slightly different.

As reported last month, the top five were Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (99), Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (97), Saints quarterback Drew Brees (90), Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (89), and Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (88). The actual five consists of Rodgers and Brady at 99, Wilson at 92, Brees at 91, and Ryan at 89.

On the outside looking in are players like Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisbeger, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, and Rams quarterback Jared Goff.