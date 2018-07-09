Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Former Bills RB Fred Jackson found the end zone twice in a flag football game.

OL David Steinmetz is trying to make the Dolphins.

Patriots rookies talked about their visit to a children’s hospital.

Lawrence Thomas likes being all in at fullback for the Jets.

Breaking down the Ravens offensive line.

Left tackle isn’t the only question mark on the Browns offensive line.

Bengals TE Tyler Kroft would love to sign a long-term deal.

Who will be the slot receiver for the Steelers?

The Texans want their running backs to get out of their own heads.

The 2018 season will be a crucial one for Colts TE Erik Swoope.

What can the Jaguars expect from RB Leonard Fournette?

Titans T Taylor Lewan is now a married man.

A look at what workouts for Broncos defensive backs look like.

The Chiefs have some new faces on their defensive line.

Where does Desmond King fit into the Chargers secondary?

Several new Raiders have something to prove this season.

Cowboys DL David Irving will be starting another season on the sideline.

There aren’t many active players left from the Giants’ Super Bowl XLVI team.

Will CB Ronald Darby be on the Eagles’ 53-man roster?

What do Washington fans need to know about this year’s supplemental draft?

Bears LB Danny Trevathan will mentor rookie Roquan Smith this year.

How much will RB Kerryon Johnson do for the Lions as a rookie?

Packers P JK Scott focuses on the small details.

Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo is looking forward to training camp.

A positive review of the Falcons backfield.

Panthers QB Cam Newton‘s family welcomed a new member.

P Thomas Morstead is into his second decade with the Saints.

Buccaneers DB Josh Robinson adopted twins.

Cardinals K Phil Dawson is comfortable helping younger competitors.

Rams rookies helped build a playground.

Setting expectations for second-year 49ers.

Former Seahawks QB Jim Zorn will coach one team in the 2019 Polynesian Bowl for top high school players.