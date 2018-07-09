Monday’s #PFTPM take a closer look at the new helmet rules

PFTPM

No, that’s not a typo in the headline. (For a change.)

The NFL has not one but two new helmet rules, and no one seems to know how they’ll be interpreted and applied in 2017. Which should concern anyone who cares about the NFL.

I’ve written about it a time or two, and I devoted roughly half of Monday’s #PFTPM to the subject. I touched on other news of the day, and answered a bunch of questions from the @PFTPMPosse.

