Panthers COO Tina Becker resigns

Getty Images

The first change of the David Tepper era with the Panthers has come, and it was #asexpected.

The Panthers announced that chief operating officer Tina Becker has resigned.

She was former owner Jerry Richardson’s top lieutenant on the business side, and was appointed to the post when allegations of Richardson’s racial and sexual harassment in the workplace were uncovered, and he immediately stepped away and put the team for sale.

Becker worked for the Panthers for 19 seasons, and was one of the top-ranked female executives in the NFL. She had represented the team at recent league meetings, voting for them even prior to Richardson’s exile, as he pulled back from league matters shortly after betting on the wrong horse in the league’s race to Los Angeles.

There was no immediate word as to her replacement.