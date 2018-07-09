Todd Gurley: Rams aren’t thinking about high expectations

Getty Images

A resurgence in 2017 has given the Rams high expectations for 2018. Running back Todd Gurley says that he and his teammates aren’t paying attention to that.

“We haven’t even really thought about that,” Gurley said during a Saturday visit to #PFTPM. “Everybody looks good on paper, but it doesn’t really mean anything if you can’t go out there and put your team in good position.”

For the Rams, it looks great on paper. Great enough that anything less than a playoff appearance will be a major disappointment. Some expect not just a playoff appearance but a deep playoff run.

The full Todd Gurley interview appears below. Which is a subtle and polite way of saying, “How about listening to it?”