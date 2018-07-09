UFC legend Chuck Liddell visits Browns, tells them to “break the guy in front of you”

Getty Images

A hall of fame mixed martial arts fighter visited the Browns during their offseason work.

Chuck Liddell, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, talked to the Browns at their facility about the competitive mindset of a champion fighter.

“If they take one lesson out of this, they need to break the guy in front of them. If they keep that in mind the whole game, it’s gonna change,” Liddell said.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said he thinks it’s helpful to have insights from athletes in other sports.

“I wanted to do something different for our players. I wanted them to experience something different,” Jackson said. “It’s a different type of sport but there are some common traits in both sports and I think it’s always important to be looking for something different to improve your football team.”

The Browns have been getting knocked out a lot in recent years, but perhaps a fighter’s mentality will help to change that.