Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore trying to build on rookie success

Getty Images

The Saints struck gold in last year’s draft with running back Alvin Kamara and cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

They became the first teammates to be named the offensive and defensive rookies of the year since 1967 and played a major role in getting the Saints within a Minnesota Miracle of the NFC title game. Heading into the 2018 season, Lattimore says both players have set their sights even higher.

“We talk about it all the time, we’re just trying to be the best,” Lattimore said from Kamara’s football camp, via the New Orleans Advocate. “We won rookie of the year, now we’re trying to win defensive player of the year, offensive player of the year.”

Lattimore said he’s been able to “focus on my game and my technique” this offseason rather than “training for the 40” at the combine like he did before the 2017 draft. Kamara also sounds happy to be done with draft prep, which he called a “tiring process,” as he looks ahead to a chance to run as the clear No. 1 back while Mark Ingram is suspended to start the regular season.

That might not be enough to put him in position for offensive player of the year and Lattimore will have plenty of competition in a bid for defensive honors. The good news for the Saints is that any improvement in their second seasons won’t need individual honors to position the team for success.