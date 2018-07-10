Andre Johnson calls DeAndre Hopkins “arguably the best in the game”

Getty Images

Andre Johnson, the No. 3 overall pick in 2003, caught 1,012 passes for 13,597 and 70 touchdowns in his 12 years with the Texans. DeAndre Hopkins, the 27th overall pick in 2013, already has 413 catches for 5,865 yards and 36 touchdowns in his five seasons.

“I definitely think he’s arguably the best in the game,” Johnson said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “He finally has a quarterback that’s pretty steady.”

Johnson, who retired after the 2016 season, played with 10 quarterbacks in his time in Houston. Matt Schaub was the best of them.

Hopkins will get to play with Deshaun Watson, a first-round pick in 2017 who looked the part until tearing his ACL.

“I tell people all the time when he got drafted here that’s the most I’ve been happy about a draft pick that was made here,” Johnson said. “It’s no offense to the guys who’ve been drafted. I was just excited to see them bring in a quarterback like that.”