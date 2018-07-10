Australian officials hope to bring an NFL game Down Under

Getty Images

The NFL’s international efforts have been focused on London and Mexico City, but could the league also bring American football to Australia?

It could according to Nine News Queensland, which reports that officials from the Australian state of Queensland have talked to NFL officials about brining a game to town.

Queensland’s tourism minister, Kate Jones, said that she met with NFL executives and said, “What better way to get Americans here than an NFL game?”

Realistically, however, there’s almost no chance of it happening. Last year the league said the travel distance and time zones would make it incredibly challenging to put a game in Australia, and even a preseason game would be unlikely.

Australian fans have shown interest in American football, and college football games have been played in Australia the last two years. But an NFL game in Australia is a long, long way away.