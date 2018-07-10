Bills, NFL investigating the allegations against LeSean McCoy

Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy has called the allegations against him “completely false.” His team and the league to which it belongs, however, will be doing their due diligence in order to get to the truth, whatever it may be.

“We have spoken to LeSean and have been in contact with the National Football League,” the Bills said in a statement issued Tuesday. “We will continue to gather information.”

“We are reviewing the matter,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy separately told PFT.

The information should be easy to gather, given the clear — and strongly contradictory — battles lines that have been drawn. McCoy is accused of causing multiple graphic facial injuries to Delicia Cordon at some point between Monday night and Tuesday morning. McCoy claims he hasn’t had “direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

It won’t take much to prove or to disprove McCoy’s contention on that point. If he has a clear, objectively supportable alibi, this investigation won’t take very long. If his digital footprints show an overlap with Cordon in recent days, it gets more complicated. And more problematic for McCoy.

For now, the point is this: The Bills and the NFL are looking into it. Presumably, they have between them the resources to confirm or to debunk McCoy’s threshold defense.