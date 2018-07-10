Bills, NFL investigating the allegations against LeSean McCoy

Posted by Mike Florio on July 10, 2018, 3:31 PM EDT
Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy has called the allegations against him “completely false.” His team and the league to which it belongs, however, will be doing their due diligence in order to get to the truth, whatever it may be.

“We have spoken to LeSean and have been in contact with the National Football League,” the Bills said in a statement issued Tuesday. “We will continue to gather information.”

“We are reviewing the matter,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy separately told PFT.

The information should be easy to gather, given the clear — and strongly contradictory — battles lines that have been drawn. McCoy is accused of causing multiple graphic facial injuries to Delicia Cordon at some point between Monday night and Tuesday morning. McCoy claims he hasn’t had “direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

It won’t take much to prove or to disprove McCoy’s contention on that point. If he has a clear, objectively supportable alibi, this investigation won’t take very long. If his digital footprints show an overlap with Cordon in recent days, it gets more complicated. And more problematic for McCoy.

For now, the point is this: The Bills and the NFL are looking into it. Presumably, they have between them the resources to confirm or to debunk McCoy’s threshold defense.

21 responses to “Bills, NFL investigating the allegations against LeSean McCoy

  1. Isn’t he the Super Bowl Champion iggles all time leading rusher ,they loved this trashbag !

  4. He had a few incidents in Philly: tossing a woman off a party bus, and an incident involving off duty cops in a strip club.

  7. smart money says its a vengeful ex baby momma who wanted something he said no and this is her next move. how many times have we seen this movie

  8. Original IG post has been deleted.

    A Facebook post contradicts the IG post with the same picture, claiming McCoy “Sent men to beat and rob her”.

    Original IG post claims picture on left was day prior to the beating, in England.

    Police report is in the process of being filed in GA.

    Woman is now in VA with Marcus Vick as confirmed via Twitter accnt.

    Woman was due in court this morning for eviction from McCoy property.

    Connect the dots all you want people. Just laying it all out there.

  9. Jameis Winston denied everything also. Mr. McCoy is going to find himself in prison for many, many years if these allegations prove to be correct.

  10. Article 46, baby!

    Time to cover it up to make sure Buffalo is at its most full strength to try to at least win one game vs the Pats this year.

    lmao

  11. Prediction: Bills are in the market for a RB who does not beat women, children or dogs ( AKA: The Goodell Trifecta)

  13. Didn’t he throw a girl off a party bus once….oh mesean….you were a tool in philly and it seems like you still are. Even if this is not true, you could totally see why people would totally believe you did it. You have some explaining to do tough guy…chip kelly was right all along.

  14. What all will they investigate? The domestic abuse sure….what about the alleged animal abuse, child abuse and drug abuse? Shady didn’t refute those allegations. In fact he didn’t address them at all. I would have. His hands don’t appear clean.

  15. Florio making sense again…..good post. And you’re right. I just say let’s wait for the evidence. Right now all of it is an allegation and we do not “know” anything. We weren’t there.

  16. One might say lesean has a little adrian peterson, mike vick, and Ray rice in him. Not in a good way though….wow …these guys are savages.

  17. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    July 10, 2018 at 3:32 pm
    Isn’t he the Super Bowl Champion iggles all time leading rusher ,they loved this trashbag !

    ————————————————————————————

    Yeah unfortunately our franchise star doesn’t get busted with underage prostitutes and drugs like LT.

  18. Pictures are circulating that show the alleged victim in the attack. If true 25 has to go. With all the criminal activity by the players in the league no wonder they want prison reform.

  21. He should be ok in terms of not getting suspended. The NFL doesn’t need to flex on anybody for PR purposes like they had to do with Zeke for screwing up Josh Brown.

