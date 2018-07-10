Brandon Browner charged with attempted murder after July 8 arrest

Getty Images

The La Verne Police Department announced on Tuesday that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed four charges, including attempted murder, against former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner after he was arrested on July 8.

Browner is accused of breaking into entering the home of a woman that he previously had a relationship with, forcing her back into the residence when she tried to flee and stealing a Rolex watch from her. The woman had a restraining order against Browner.

The statement from the La Verne Police Department said that Browner also faces felony charges of robbery, burglary and false imprisonment and two misdemeanor charges of child endangerment. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

A first-degree attempted murder charge in California carries a maximum sentence of life in prison while second-degree charges carry a possible sentence of nine years in prison.