Broncos Stadium at Mile High finally gets new signage

Getty Images

The Broncos have the same stadium, but it has a new name after Sports Authority filed for bankruptcy.

The team began hanging temporary signs at the stadium Monday, Denver’s Fox31 reports, with a “Broncos Stadium at Mile High” banner going up on the south side of the venue.

The Metropolitan Football Stadium District board approved the name change a few weeks ago.

Sports Authority took over naming rights in 2011 and had five years left on its contract, which was worth $19.2 million, via Fox31. The sporting goods company missed a $3.6 million payment in August 2016, and the Broncos emerged as the highest bidder to assume the contract.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court granted the team naming rights in November 2016.

The Broncos continue to seek a company to pony up for the right to put its name on the 17-year-old stadium.