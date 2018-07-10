Connor Barwin: I have offers, won’t go anywhere “I don’t think can win a Super Bowl”

Getty Images

Training camp is starting soon and linebacker Connor Barwin remains a free agent.

During an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio on Tuesday, Barwin suggested that there are offers on the table that could change that status before camps open around the league. Barwin added that he’s looking for something specific from a team looking to add him to their roster.

“We’ve had interest from a number of teams all offseason,” Barwin said. “The offers I have, I think I’ll make my decision before camp starts. I’m not going to go somewhere that I don’t think can win a Super Bowl.”

There was talk about Barwin returning to the Rams early in the offseason, but defensive coordinator Wade Phillips said recently that he’s comfortable with the young players the team has in place. Barwin had 34 tackles and five sacks in 14 games for the Rams last season.