Daniel Jeremiah, LaDainian Tomlinson join Chargers broadcast teams

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have looked to broadcast talent cultivated by the NFL Network to add to their broadcast teams this season.

The team added former scout Daniel Jeremiah to its radio broadcast while Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson is joining the team’s preseason TV broadcasts.

Additionally, Mario Solis will take over play-by-play duties on the Spanish language broadcasts with Jorge Villanueva moving into the color analyst role.

Jeremiah takes over as the color analyst for Chargers’ broadcasts following the departure of Nick Hardwick, who had served in the role the last two seasons.

While the NFL has national contracts for regular season and postseason games, preseason games fall on each team to produce on a local level outside of a few national games. Tomlinson is joining the broadcast crew to serve as a color analyst next to Spero Dedes for the team’s three local preseason broadcasts on KABC-TV in Los Angeles.

Both Jeremiah and Tomlinson have served as contributors to various NFL Network programs in recent years.