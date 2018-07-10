David Tepper: Bank of America Stadium needs a “re-do”

Getty Images

David Tepper said that he’s not thinking about any immediate changes to the team’s football operations in his first press conference as the Panthers owner, but he does have some changes in mind for the place where the Panthers play football.

Tepper said that he believes Bank of America Stadium, which opened in 1996, is in need of a “re-do” to bring it into line with newer and refurbished stadiums around the league. Tepper also called Charlotte the “logical place” for the team’s stadium and said that he’d like to see more events, including high school games and concerts, make use of the venue.

The ACC Championship Game is set to play in the stadium through 2030.

Tepper also cited a desire to avoid falling behind other teams when he said that he wants to prioritize the building of a new practice facility for the team. Tepper said the team would look across a wider area when it came to finding a spot for a new facility as the current one is located alongside the stadium.