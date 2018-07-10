Dolphins announce six inductees to Walk of Fame

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced six new members of their Walk of Fame located outside Hard Rock Stadium.

They will honor offensive tackle Jon Giesler, safety Dick Anderson, defensive end Jason Taylor, linebacker John Offerdahl and wide receivers Mark Clayton and Mark Duper on December 2 as part of the Dolphins’ Alumni Weekend.

The six players combined for 22 Pro Bowl selections, seven first-team All Pro nods, participated in nine AFC Championship Games and won two Super Bowl titles. The group collectively played 61 seasons for the Dolphins, appearing in 828 games with 741 starts.

All of them were selected to the Dolphins’ silver anniversary team in 1990 or to the 50th season all-time team in 2015.

The Dolphins established the Walk of Fame in 2011 to recognize significant contributions to the franchise apart from the Dolphins’ Honor Roll, though five of the six inductees this season are in the Honor Roll.

The team had not named a new class since 2014, because of renovations at Hard Rock Stadium the past few years.