Eli Manning: Biggest adjustment Odell Beckham has left is practicing with a shirt

Eli Manning said after the Giants’ mandatory minicamp that Odell Beckham “looks great” and “looks healthy.” The Giants quarterback has not worked with his star receiver since but has seen the videos of Beckham’s work in Los Angeles.

Beckham worked alongside teammates Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley in Los Angeles last week. Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens also attended at least one workout, and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was slated to attend.

“Yeah, I’ve seen a couple videos,” Manning said during an appearance at the Offense-Defense Football Camp at Kean University, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “Those guys always work. Appreciate the work. Getting ready for the upcoming season. I know they’ll have to make some adjustments. We do practice with our shirts on with the Giants, so they’ll have to make an adjustment the first few weeks. It may take some time to get used to that. But besides that, I know those guys, [and] it’s great that they are together. They are challenging each other. They’re getting ready for the upcoming season.”

Manning repeated what he said last month, that Beckham “seemed to be his old self” during the minicamp. Beckham’s 2017 ended after only four games because of a fractured ankle.

“I’m excited about that and that he can go out there and run all the routes,” Manning said. “So, excited to get him back going once training camp hits up, and getting on the same page. There are always new routes and new tweaks to the offense. But I know he’s been working hard and is going to have a big year.”

Beckham, 25, has 313 catches for 4,424 and 38 touchdowns in his career.