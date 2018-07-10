Eli Manning: Sterling Shepard “primed for a big year”

Getty Images

When the topic of conversation around the Giants shifted to wide receivers this offseason, it usually focused on Odell Beckham.

Whether it was his health, his contract or his presence at workouts, Beckham has been talked about a lot. He isn’t the only wideout on the roster, though, and quarterback Eli Manning spent a little time talking up one of the other wideouts on Tuesday.

Like Beckham and former Giant Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard dealt with injuries last year and missed five games on his way to catching 59 passes for 731 yards and two touchdowns. Manning said he feels that Shepard is “primed for a big year” in 2018 after a successful offseason of work.

“I thought Sterling had a great camp during the spring,” Manning said, via Matt Lombardo of NJ.com. “He’s understanding the coverages, understanding the route combinations, he understands zone and man, and how to make little moves to get open against different techniques.”

Assuming rookie running back Saquon Barkley is as good as advertised and the Giants have a healthy Beckham and tight end Evan Engram, Shepard should find himself with some advantageous matchups once the regular season rolls around. If he and Manning make the most of them, the prospects for an offensive rebound will be strong in Jersey.