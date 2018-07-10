Eli Manning wants to prove Giants right after they passed on franchise QB

Getty Images

The Giants could have had Sam Darnold, Josh Allen or Josh Rosen with the second overall choice. But instead of selecting their quarterback of the future, the Giants decided to help their quarterback of the present.

Running back Saquon Barkley gives Eli Manning yet another weapon as the Giants try to win now.

In other words, the Giants still have faith in their 37-year-old quarterback despite his 3-12 record, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season.

“It was kind of a vote of confidence in that they trusted in me that I can play at a high level, can win games, take us deep in playoffs and win championships and win championships still,” Manning said on SiriusXM NFL Radio’s The Opening Drive. “And you know what? I want to prove them right and I want to make them look smart and make them to have made the right decision in doing that. I want to go out there and do great things, do my job and lead this team and make guys around me better and do what I’m supposed to do to put us in position to win those games.”

The return of receiver Odell Beckham, the free agent signing of left tackle Nate Solder and the addition of Barkley makes the Giants better on paper. It’s a pretty safe bet they will win more than three games this season but how many more?

“Now, it’s just a matter of, can we put it all together on game day?” Manning said. “Can we find ways to make big plays in critical moments of the game? Can we win those tough-nosed battles where, hey, maybe not everything’s going perfect but can you find a way to win in the fourth quarter? Can you put it all together in crunch time and find a way just a way to get those victories? Those are the teams that tend to have great years, the ones that are just gritty and tough and figure out ways to win football games.”