Five former Texans cheerleaders drop lawsuit, agree to arbitration

Five former Texans cheerleaders agreed to dismiss their lawsuit against the team and submit their complaints to binding arbitration, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The case, filed by women’s advocacy lawyer Gloria Allred and Houston attorney Kimberly Spurlock, was dismissed without prejudice. Thus, it can be refiled.

A separate lawsuit filed in May against the Texans and cheerleaders supervisor Altovise Gary remains pending but also likely is dismissed and sent to arbitration, Houston attorney Bruse Loyd told the newspaper.

After the cheerleaders sued last month alleging workplace violations, the team filed motions in both cases asking they be dismissed or stayed pending arbitration. The Texans pointed to contracts signed by the cheerleaders requiring disputes to be submitted to arbitration under the direction of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or by a company employed by the league to handle such disputes.

The lawsuits accuse the team of failing to pay minimum wage and overtime to cheerleaders and subjecting them to unsafe working conditions.