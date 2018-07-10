Former Steelers defensive back Ron Johnson dies at 62

Getty Images

Former Steelers defensive back Ron Johnson has died, according to Steelers Depot. Johnson was 62.

A first-round pick in 1978, Johnson won two Super Bowl rings in his seven seasons with the Steelers. He made 13 interceptions during his career, including four in his rookie season.

He also intercepted a pass in the 1978 AFC Championship Game against the Oilers and made three tackles in the Super Bowl XIII win over the Cowboys.

Johnson became the first rookie cornerback ever to start for the winning Super Bowl team. He won another ring the following season, making one tackle and breaking up three passes in the Steelers’ victory over the Rams.

Johnson switched from cornerback to strong safety in 1981 after Donnie Shell was injured. He also played free safety.