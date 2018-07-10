LeSean McCoy calls allegations against him “completely false”

Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy has responded aggressively and unequivocally to Tuesday morning’s allegations of domestic violence.

“For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false,” McCoy said. “Furthermore, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

The strength and breadth of the denial makes it fairly easy to get to the truth here, one way or the other. If McCoy truly hasn’t been around the alleged victim, Delicia Cordon, or the friend who made the accusations on Cordon’s behalf, the electronic paper trail that we all create with our movements from place to place will easily mesh with that claim. And if the digital evidence or any credible witness statements show that contact has occurred, McCoy’s version will become suspect.

The Bills reportedly are looking into the situation. The NFL has not yet responded to a request from comment from PFT.