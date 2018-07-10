LeSean McCoy case takes another strange turn

Getty Images

It’s possibly true that, as Bills running back LeSean McCoy contends, he has had no direct involvement with girlfriend Delicia Cordon for months. That may not be enough to keep him out of trouble for the graphic injuries Cordon recently sustained.

Via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, Cordon’s lawyers say that she was the victim of the invasion of a home owned by McCoy in Georgia, and that the thief stole jewelry from Cordon.

“The assailant demanded specific items of jewelry that had been previously gifted to Ms. Cordon by Mr. McCoy, which Mr. McCoy had requested back on many occasions,” the statement from the attorney explains. “In fact, after Ms. Cordon refused to return her jewelry gifts to Mr. McCoy, he would often suggest to Ms. Cordon that she could be robbed because the jewelry was expensive.”

Although the statement apparently doesn’t come out and say it, the implication is inescapable: The lawyer believes McCoy orchestrated the invasion of his home and the ensuring robbery of and attack on Cordon.

If that’s true, McCoy likely has played his last down of NFL football.