Lions’ longtime radio voice Jim Brandstatter says he’s been fired

Getty Images

Jim Brandstatter, a broadcaster who has called Lions games on Detroit radio for more than three decades, said today that he was fired.

Brandstatter wrote on Twitter that WJR, the Lions’ flagship radio station, told him today that he won’t be back.

“This morning, WJR let me know they were going a different direction and terminated me from their Lions broadcasts. I had a great run of 31 years. I can’t thank Lion fans enough for spending time with me on all those Sundays,” Brandstatter wrote.

Brandstatter played college football at Michigan and is the radio voice of the Wolverines as well.