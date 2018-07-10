Lomas Brown replaces Jim Brandstatter as Lions radio analyst

Getty Images

Longtime Lions radio announcer Jim Brandstatter announced on Tuesday that his time in that job has come to an end after a decision by WJR to move in a different direction.

The station confirmed the change with a press release later in the day that also announced Brandstatter’s spot in the booth will be filled by former Lions offensive lineman Lomas Brown. Brown said in the release that he knows he has “big shoes to fill,” but is excited to be able to talk to Lions fans each week.

“We just thought with Lomas available — an 18-year veteran and a seven-time Pro Bowler — and a well-respected Detroit Lions guy who still lives here and is still involved in this community, we thought he would bring a great perspective,” WJR G.M. Tom O’Brien said, via the Detroit News. “We’re pretty excited to have him on board.”

Brown will work with play-by-play voice Dan Miller, who worked with Brandstatter in the same role since 2005.