Michael Bidwill goes on conservative radio to talk up Trump’s court pick

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 10, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
As President Trump continues to blast the NFL over its national anthem policy and boast that he has helped bring down the league’s television ratings, NFL owners continue to support Trump anyway.

The latest example came this morning on conservative radio host Mike Broomhead’s show, where Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill appeared this morning to talk up Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh.

Bidwill, who has known Kavanaugh since they went to prep school together, said he’s eager to see Kavanaugh confirmed.

“I’ve known Brett since I was 16 years old. We were high school football teammates. We’ve grown up in life together,” Bidwill said. “People are saying stick to sports? You know what? We ask our players 20 days a year — game days — to restrict their statements. The rest of the days, we want our players to get engaged in the community.”

Bidwill attempted to portray his advocacy of Kavanaugh as non-political, but Bidwill obviously knew going in that he’d have a friendly interviewer in Broomhead, a Trump supporter who said before the interview that criticism of Bidwill getting involved in politics is “idiocy.” At a time when Trump’s top priority is getting his Court pick confirmed, Bidwill is rallying support — not just support for Kavanaugh, but support for a president who has never missed an opportunity to bash the NFL.

45 responses to “Michael Bidwill goes on conservative radio to talk up Trump’s court pick

  1. “As President Trump continues to blast the NFL over its national anthem policy”

    Nobody’s ‘blasting’ but you PFT.
    Training camps are about to start.
    How about a little football talk?

  6. I’ll grab the popcorn for this comment section. It’s so nice to see a politically neutral article written on here. /s

  7. Normally, I would advise a businessperson not to get involved in politics as there is no upside, only a downside, but, hey, a man has to stand up for his childhood friend.

  11. Everything about the NFL vs Trump dynamic is an example hypocrisy. Trump supporters will ALWAYS make excuses for his behavior and policies. Owners will continue to be concerned with their bottom line. Just the way it is!! Owners say “keep politics out of football”, but then go on the record and publicly declare support for a candidate. It’s hypocrisy….unless of course it favors the owners. This isn’t about Right or Left. This is about not having a clear set of rules and guidelines for EVERYONE to follow, while making exceptions for why others shouldn’t

  12. Keep politics out of football, keep politics out of football games, keep politics out of those 20 days a year the team is on TV. All three of those statements have very different meanings.

    Keep politics out of football: we don’t want to hear athletes talk about politics ever.
    Keep politics out of football games: don’t make political statements while the game clock is running.
    Keep politics out of those 20 days a year: political statements during practice and during the week midseason is still fine.

    I really don’t care which one the NFL chooses to enforce, just make it consistent. We’re only debating it because there’s something to debate every time the NFL shows inconsistency in its policies.

  13. “People are saying stick to sports? You know what? We ask our players 20 days a year — game days — to restrict their statements. The rest of the days, we want our players to get engaged in the community.”

    Bidwell totally understands the issue.

    Would be refreshing to see PFT understand the issue some day, hopefully real soon.

  15. Using team media to communicate an endorsement of a SCOTUS nomination?!? you “stick to football” guys HAVE to acknowledge the hypocrisy of that?? Right? Anyone??

  16. 700levelvet says:
    July 10, 2018 at 1:37 pm
    Is conservative radio on the AM dial?

    I think that’s about the only place you can find it?

  18. Bidwill, who has known Kavanaugh since they went to prep school together
    ———————————————————————-
    Tells me all I need to know.
    Trust fund babies.

  19. I support our POWs and think we shouldn’t keep kids in cages, that’s why it’s disappointing to see Bidwill supporting Donald Trump.

  21. Can’t wait till we see at least 3 Democrat Senators vote to confirm him. Then the meltdown will reach its peak. Trump will get one, maybe two more judges before he’s done. Making America great again sure is a lot of fun!

  22. Take away all business ownership away from NFL teams and make them run by the government. There must be 100% transparency and equal rights to all within the organization. Maybe let the LGBT community run it.

  23. I don’t give a hot wet fart about the players personal politics, and that equal opportunity apathy extends to owners.

    I really used to like football a lot more. Can we stop poisoning the well please?

  26. Common denominator in all this…Goodell. Can’t have much faith in league ownership when they still employ this guy. Until he’s gone, fringe fan at best.

  29. Statement of Facts:

    His friend from prep school.

    NFL players compete in a meritocracy. Bidwell was born into wealth and benefited from nepotism.

    Dad invested in the NFL, socialism for billionaires. No matter how bad you do on the field you win and the Cardinals have been one of the NFL’s worst franchises since being acquired by the Budwells.

    Goodell, the son of a US senator, has clamped down on players kneeling but not on an owner openly promoting a president and his SC nominee.

    Those are facts. Feel free to interpret them any way you want. That’s your right.

  30. As a Cards fan I am not mad at Bidwell. I am not a fan of Drumphs pick but Bidwell has the right to back his friend for being picked for SCOTUS. So do not trip when some players decide to enact their own rights.

  32. Wait until Trump gets to nominate his 3rd Supreme Court Justice. That’s why this election was so important. The Trump train doesn’t end after 4 years, or even 8. Trump will have put in place 1/3 of the Supreme Court, setting conservative precedence of America for decades to come. Don’t like it? See if Canada is accepting illegal LGBTQ muslim abortion having gun rights abandoning big government citizens.

  33. “niners816 says:
    July 10, 2018 at 1:33 pm
    Dont like the Cardinals, but just became a fan of Bidwill. You stand or you leave. It’s that simple. MAGA.”
    _______________________________________________________________________

    No, it’s not that simple! Especially when people willfully choose (out of bias and/or ignorance) to ignore the real (not the right-wing-manufactured) reason for kneeling in the first place! he America you want to make great again

  35. And if a player went on a radio show and advocated for a Supreme Court nominee, there should be no problem with that either. Now, if Bidwill decided to have Brett Kavanaugh bobblehead day at the Cardinals’ home opener, that might be closer to kneeling during the national anthem to make a political point.

  36. Beautiful that owners can say and do what they want, but a player dares to use his platform and we want him to stick to football. My lack of NFL viewership is directly related to Trump. I hate how they allowed him to hijack the message #IMWITHKAP #KNEELFORFREESPEECH

  37. I’m left wondering how this will effect the play of the Cardinals on the field. Otherwise, this just looks like another lame attempt by the lefties who run this site to bash Trump. It’s getting old…..right now, the Sporting News is looking like a solid alternative.

  38. gtodriver says:
    July 10, 2018 at 1:47 pm
    “People are saying stick to sports? You know what? We ask our players 20 days a year — game days — to restrict their statements. The rest of the days, we want our players to get engaged in the community.”

    Bidwell totally understands the issue.

    Would be refreshing to see PFT understand the issue some day, hopefully real soon.
    ————————–
    Activism isn’t relegated to when it’s convenient for someone. It’s a 24/7 kind of thing…

  39. “niners816 says:
    July 10, 2018 at 1:33 pm
    Dont like the Cardinals, but just became a fan of Bidwill. You stand or you leave. It’s that simple. MAGA.”
    ____________________________________________________________
    You and your peers conveniently forget that the America you want to make great again was an America where there was no connection between football and the flag (It would pay for you to remember (and admit) that one has absolutely nothing (ZERO) to do with the other.), where people were committed to equality and allowed to make their own decisions, and where everyone was entitled to their own opinion without punishment or derision.

  42. Traitor under federal investigation picking a swing vote from a judge who wrote that presidents can’t be jailed.

    Congrats trumpkins. You changed a democracy that soldiers died for (you know those that you cry for when real patriots kneel?) into a dictatorship.

  44. tomwill21 says:
    July 10, 2018 at 2:18 pm
    Beautiful that owners can say and do what they want, but a player dares to use his platform
    —————————————————–
    The owner hired the player to do his job. Protesting is something i disagree with as a fan. Therefore I am turned off from the product. Owners don’t want fans turned off of the product. Nobody ever said the player cant protest – they just cant do it at work where paying customers are disgusted by it. It is so weird why this is so hard to understand by so many on the left.

  45. tomwill21 says:
    July 10, 2018 at 2:18 pm
    Beautiful that owners can say and do what they want, but a player dares to use his platform and we want him to stick to football. My lack of NFL viewership is directly related to Trump. I hate how they allowed him to hijack the message #IMWITHKAP #KNEELFORFREESPEECH
    ——
    Yeah, one guy owns the entire organization, the other is, errr was, AN EMPLOYEE. Doesn’t surprise me you want to exercise your willful ignorance and ignore that little fact. #KNEELINGISFORIDIOTLOSERS

