Michael Bidwill goes on conservative radio to talk up Trump’s court pick

As President Trump continues to blast the NFL over its national anthem policy and boast that he has helped bring down the league’s television ratings, NFL owners continue to support Trump anyway.

The latest example came this morning on conservative radio host Mike Broomhead’s show, where Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill appeared this morning to talk up Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh.

Bidwill, who has known Kavanaugh since they went to prep school together, said he’s eager to see Kavanaugh confirmed.

“I’ve known Brett since I was 16 years old. We were high school football teammates. We’ve grown up in life together,” Bidwill said. “People are saying stick to sports? You know what? We ask our players 20 days a year — game days — to restrict their statements. The rest of the days, we want our players to get engaged in the community.”

Bidwill attempted to portray his advocacy of Kavanaugh as non-political, but Bidwill obviously knew going in that he’d have a friendly interviewer in Broomhead, a Trump supporter who said before the interview that criticism of Bidwill getting involved in politics is “idiocy.” At a time when Trump’s top priority is getting his Court pick confirmed, Bidwill is rallying support — not just support for Kavanaugh, but support for a president who has never missed an opportunity to bash the NFL.